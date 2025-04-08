Podcasters in the United Kingdom are claiming that Michelle Obama's podcast similarly named to theirs is cutting into their revenue.

Obama launched her 'IMO' podcast with her brother Craig Robinson in March. The show shares the same acronym as a popular podcast in the U.K. called 'In My Opinion' that has been active since 2021.

Uzome, Mulinde and DT, the three hosts of U.K.'s In My Opinion, are now claiming that Obama's podcast is cutting into their revenue.

"It's definitely impacted our engagement. How many people come through to us via search, we've definitely seen an impact on that. We're still trying to quantify what that impact has been," Mulinde told Metro UK.

Mulinde went on to reveal that Obama's 'IMO' podcast has affected the trio at an emotional level as well.

"But it's not even just about the podcast – it's even impacted us emotionally. Michelle Obama, I don't think she's done this maliciously, I don't even think she even knows about this. It's just one of those David and Goliath things, where we are smaller creators. I'm pretty sure if we were on Mr. Beast's level, and her team had done their research, I'd be like, 'Do you know what? No, someone else has got it, it's fine,'" Mulinde shared.

The 'In My Opinion' podcasters previously reached out to Obama and Robinson about the name confusion.

"Dear First Lady, we admire you and your work immensely but the name of your podcast is causing confusion amongst our followers as we've been using 'IMO Podcast' 'In My Opinion Podcast' here in the UK since 2021. If possible would be great to have a discussion with someone from your team to resolve this," the group shared.

Neither Obama, nor the media company she and husband Barack Obama founded together called Higher Ground, have shared a statement on the matter.