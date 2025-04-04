Michelle Obama wanted listeners to remember one thing from her latest podcast episode: getting married isn't a fairy tale — "it's hard work."

In a conversation about relationships and money with her brother Craig Robinson as well as guest Jay Shetty, Obama said supporting each other is more important than money.

Michelle Obama has spoken candidly about her decision to marry Barack even though he was practically broke as a junior lawyer.

When asked by a listener whether they would be attracted to someone who is not financially stable, she responded, "I married one."

Michelle shared how Barack encouraged her to take risks in her career, stating, "I had somebody who was like, 'I got your back.The risks you think you're taking, they aren't that crazy, and I'm here to help you.'"

This support, she noted, became a cornerstone of their relationship.

The couple met in 1989 at the Sidley Austin LLP law firm in Chicago.

About a month after they met, Barack asked her out. They got engaged in 1991 and married the following year, later welcoming two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Female Expectations

On the podcast, Craig Robinson fired out several topics like female expectations on financial security.

Michelle rebutted that idea in response: "Women want a partner, they want to feel loved, they want to feel desired," she explained.

Michelle urged listeners to focus on genuine connection rather than superficial qualities.

Reflecting on their journey, she acknowledged the challenges they faced while balancing family and ambitious careers.

Michelle has spoken at length about the challenges of raising their daughters while chasing professional ambitions, previously admitting that there were moments where she 'just wanted to do (her) work' but gave up and felt overwhelmed.

Still, the Obamas were together for a 32nd wedding anniversary in October 2024.

Barack shared a heartfelt message on social media, stating, "I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with."

In her advice to listeners, Michelle encouraged authenticity in seeking a compatible partner.

"You're going to find somebody that wants to go on that journey with you and will be excited about it," she said.