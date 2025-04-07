With rumors of a $70 million divorce still circulating, it's being reported that Barack and Michelle Obama have returned to couples' therapy for another attempt at strengthening their decades-long marriage.

Sources have told multiple outlets that the former President and First Lady are dealing with rough marital waters behind the scenes despite seeming to stand together in social circles and on social media.

Per Radar Online, Rob Shuter, a celebrity journalist, revealed that despite their recent public tour, the Obamas are back in therapy as a last-ditch effort to salvage their marriage.

"They love each other deeply, but marriage is work," said the source. "They're committed to doing that work – even now."

The pair have had a dynamic for decades that the insider said hasn't changed much over the years.

"Barack's always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle's always been about presence. That dynamic hasn't changed, even all these years later."

However, there is far more to the story than meets the eye — despite Barack's romantic Valentine's Day tribute to Michelle, where the former President said she still "takes my breath away."

"People see the hand-holding and the cute Instagram captions, but behind the scenes, it's two people choosing each other every day – and some days are harder than others," the insider explained. "They're not breaking up... they're doubling down."

History of Counseling and Financial Talks

Michelle has talked in the past about going to counseling with Barack. They went to sessions after the births of daughters Malia and Sasha, she told Oprah Winfrey in 2018.

"You go because you think the counselor is going to help you make your case against the other person... and lo and behold, counseling wasn't that at all," she said.

Michelle also made headlines last week when she claimed that finances and sacrifice were the "hardest" parts of her life during an episode of her podcast. However, when Jay Shetty asked if she fancied a guy who lived paycheck to paycheck, she replied, "Uh, I married one."

"I left my corporate firm when I met Barack," she added. "I had somebody who was like, 'I got your back... I'm here to help you.' That's when I said, 'I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income.'"

Those comments reflect what sources close to the couple say are private talks over monetary and asset divisions. One source suggested that the former first lady may be positioning herself to stake a claim on the couple's assets.

"It's a glaring sign they are embroiled in cash discussions behind the scenes," the insider alleged. "It is also a sign their negotiations are not going smoothly."

The couple is said to currently be trying to get ahead of how their alleged $70 million fortune would be divided if matters were to get worse.

"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," said one insider. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."