The legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken another turn after "It Ends With Us" co-star Adam Mondschein publicly disputed the actress's claims over a controversial birthing scene.

In her lawsuit, Lively alleges that the set was "chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes." She claims she was pressured into partial nudity during the birthing scene after Baldoni insisted that "women give birth naked." Lively described feeling humiliated when she learned that Mondschein, who played the doctor in the scene, was Baldoni's close friend. Her legal team argued that this casting decision was invasive and inappropriate for such an intimate role.

Mondschein, however, has refuted these allegations. In a statement, the actor said he was surprised about Lively's recollection and accused her of mischaracterizing the scene.

"I'm not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively's motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene," he said.

He also disputed Lively's claim of being given only a "small piece of fabric" to cover her genitalia during the scene, noting that the actress wore a full hospital gown, black shorts, and a prosthetic belly during filming. Furthermore, Mondschein said Lively never expressed discomfort or raised concerns about the scene while on set.

Lively and Baldoni's legal battle stems from allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of It Ends With Us. On Dec. 20, 2024, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath of creating a hostile work environment. Her claims include inappropriate sexual comments, boundary violations, and alleged retaliation after she raised concerns.

The feud escalated when Lively filed a federal lawsuit on Dec. 31, 2024, reiterating her harassment claims and accusing Baldoni of launching a coordinated effort to discredit her. Baldoni countersued in January 2025, filing a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloan. He accused them of civil extortion and attempting to hijack control of the film through threats and demands.