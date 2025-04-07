Blake Lively has reached out to Taylor Swift with a personal apology after the pop star was unexpectedly pulled into Lively's legal dispute with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni, according to sources close to the pair.

An insider told PageSix that Lively "missed their friendship" and "never intended to hurt Taylor or damage their bond."

The "Gossip Girl" actress apologized privately, hoping to make things right. Another source confirmed that Swift, 35, accepted the apology and "felt it was genuine and heartfelt." The two are now reportedly back in contact.

The drama began earlier this year when Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit, accusing Lively of using her close ties to Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds to influence the film's creative direction.

In the lawsuit, Baldoni said he was invited to a meeting at Lively and Reynolds' NYC penthouse, where Swift was also present. He claimed that the pop star and Reynolds praised Lively's rewritten scene in the film — an alleged effort to pressure him into accepting her changes.

Taylor Swift Upset Over Being Called Blake Lively's "Dragon" in Lawsuit

Baldoni later messaged Lively to say he liked the script but felt that celebrity influence had been used unfairly.

According to the lawsuit, he believed Swift and Reynolds were acting as "dragons" protecting Lively — a reference Lively herself allegedly made in a text, comparing them to Khaleesi's defenders from "Game of Thrones."

In February, Swift was reportedly upset about the situation. Sources claimed she felt "used" and did not appreciate being referred to as one of Lively's "dragons."

Reports also indicated Swift had stepped back from their friendship and even skipped the "SNL" 50th anniversary event due to Lively's attendance, DailyMail said.

Swift, who had no prior involvement in the legal dispute, was caught off guard by being named. Her team has not publicly commented, but insiders say she's relieved to put the issue behind her.

The two stars have shared a close friendship for over a decade. Swift has even mentioned Lively's children in her songs, and they have frequently celebrated major life moments together.

With the case still ongoing and a trial set for March 2026, Swift may still be called to testify, though her legal team has made no formal statement.