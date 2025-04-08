Blake Lively's reputation is under fire as new evidence emerges in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

As per The DailyMail, the actress has been accused of hypocrisy after a resurfaced clip from the Blu-ray commentary of her 2018 film "A Simple Favor" shows her joking about a scene where she inappropriately grabbed co-star Henry Golding's groin.

In the clip, recorded during the film's commentary, Lively can be heard laughing and asking Golding, "Hey nice to meet you, can I grab your nuts really hard?" Director Paul Feig praised her improvisation, saying, "You really went for it too."

This admission has sparked outrage on social media and raised questions about the legitimacy of her claims against Baldoni.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment during the filming of their movie "It Ends With Us."

She described feeling uncomfortable with Baldoni's alleged "improvised physical intimacy," including comments made during intimate scenes.

Baldoni has fired back with a defamation lawsuit of his own, alleging Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds conspired to ruin him.

The Smoking Gun

The resurfaced clip is still relevant and could be considered a "smoking gun" in the continuing legal dispute between Baldoni and the source, according to a source close to Baldoni.

"Blake admitted to grabbing her co-star's crotch as improvisation," the source told DailyMail. "This video captures Blake doing exactly what she is now accusing Justin of, except worse."

In addition to the resurfaced footage, Baldoni's team has presented other evidence that they believe contradicts Lively's claims.

A video obtained by the Daily Mail earlier this year appeared to show that Baldoni's comments about Lively's scent were in response to her discussing her recent spray tan, countering her assertion that no one heard him.

Despite facing backlash, Lively has attempted to maintain a positive public image.

She was spotted at a friend's bakery in Connecticut recently, handing out donuts as part of some effort to reach out to fans during the controversy.

Sources close to both parties tell us this legal drama is far from over.

Neither Lively nor Baldoni seem to have a leg to stand on in their allegations, considering the increasing amount of evidence and public outcry.