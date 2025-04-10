In a rare moment of candor, Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, made a surprising comment about her former stepfather, Ashton Kutcher.

Her words have sparked fresh attention around the once high-profile relationship between Moore and Kutcher and its lasting impact on their blended family.

The 31-year-old actress recently responded to a post by Gwyneth Paltrow about step-parenting, where she hinted at unresolved feelings from her childhood.

"I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-step parent," she wrote, adding two red heart emojis.

According to DailyMail, when asked if she was referring to Kutcher, Tallulah admitted she was—and that perhaps the message was better suited for private conversation.

"This maybe should have been a private message lol," she replied. "But yes I have personal experience with this."

Actors Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were married for eight years, having tied the knot in 2005.

During that time, Kutcher stepped into a complex family dynamic, helping raise Moore's three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Tallulah Willis makes rare comment about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher — and immediately regrets it https://t.co/te6MaJuvKr pic.twitter.com/2LkwI7MZDp — Page Six (@PageSix) April 9, 2025

Tallulah Willis Reflects on Life with Ashton Kutcher as Stepdad

While Tallulah's recent comments may appear critical, she made it clear she holds no bitterness toward Kutcher.

She acknowledged that healing doesn't require making someone the villain. "No one needs to be a bad guy for a situation to be healed. There's room for everyone," she said, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding.

Tallulah Willis has previously opened up about the emotional challenges she faced during the early 2000s, a period marked by significant changes in her family life.

Speaking at a public event in 2023, she recalled how her mother, Demi Moore, began a new relationship with Ashton Kutcher around 2003, InStyle said.

At the time, Tallulah was still relatively young and admitted that the experience was overwhelming. She shared that it caused her to retreat inward and that the emotional weight of that period is something she continues to process today.

In another past interview, she shared feeling isolated during that time. "Everyone left the house and it was just me living there," she said, describing how it felt like her needs were overlooked.

Despite past struggles, Kutcher has maintained that he continues to care deeply for Moore's daughters.

In 2020, he stated that although he doesn't stay in regular contact with Moore, he makes a conscious effort to stay connected with her children. "I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them," he said.