Demi Moore was heartbroken after losing the Best Actress award at the 2025 Oscars. The 62-year-old actress had been a frontrunner for her role in The Substance, but the award went to 25-year-old Mikey Madison for her performance in "Anora."

Demi Moore was deeply affected by her loss at the Oscars, especially after securing a Golden Globe for the same role.

She had hoped that the Academy Award would follow, believing this was her best opportunity to win. Not hearing her name called was a significant disappointment, as it felt like a major setback in her career.

Despite the heartbreak, Moore remained gracious. According to PageSix, she later shared a message on Instagram reflecting on her Oscar journey.

"As this awards season comes to a close, I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey," she wrote. "It's been the ride of a lifetime and we're just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light."

Moore also congratulated Madison on her win, writing, "A huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can't wait to see what you do next." She acknowledged The Substance director Coralie Fargeat and co-star Margaret Qualley, calling it an honor to work alongside them.

Demi Moore realizing she just lost out to a much younger, less experienced, and subjectively more attractive actress...exactly like the character she played in #TheSubstance. (Life can be cruel sometimes.) #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/5NTNnTERNB — 𝕂ℝ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕀𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔻𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔻 (@kreshjun) March 3, 2025

Demi Moore's Oscars Reaction Caught on Camera—Fans Call It 'Ironic'

During the ceremony, Moore's reaction to the loss was captured on camera. She seemed noticeably tense when Madison was announced as the winner.

In contrast, Madison, upon receiving her award, expressed how surreal the moment felt. She reflected on her journey, noting that despite growing up in Los Angeles, Hollywood had always seemed distant.

She also took the opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable work of her fellow nominees, describing their contributions as thoughtful and inspiring.

Fans quickly noticed the irony of Moore losing to a younger actress, given The Substance's plot.

In the film, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former aerobics star who takes a black-market drug to create a younger, more perfect version of herself.

When her younger self, played by Qualley, starts to misuse the substance, chaos ensues.

DailyMail said social media was flooded with reactions pointing out the parallels. One user on X wrote, "Wow, Demi Moore getting passed up for a younger, brighter star... someone should make a movie about this."

Another added, "The layers of irony to this year's race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress. It's kinda sad."

Moore spent the remainder of the evening at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she was surrounded by friends and family, including her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis.