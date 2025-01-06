Tallulah Willis has stepped in to clarify a viral moment from the 82nd Golden Globe Awards involving her mother Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner.

The incident, which sparked widespread speculation, showed Moore greeting Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet while appearing to ignore Chalamet's date, Jenner.

Taking to Instagram Stories on January 6, Tallulah, 30, explained the context behind the interaction.

"NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD — we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do." She emphasized that her mother, who won an award for her role in The Substance, was "in total shock and delight" and moving through "a warm room of well wishers."

Tallulah firmly stated there was no intentional snub, adding that had Moore seen Jenner wanting to offer congratulations, "she would have fully given her the time and space." She urged people to "let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

The defense came alongside Tallulah's emotional celebration of her mother's Golden Globe victory. She shared several touching tributes, calling Moore her "greatest teacher" and "absolute muse," while expressing pride in her mother's achievement.

"The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride."

Jenner had attended the ceremony in support of Chalamet, who was nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.