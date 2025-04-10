Machine Gun Kelly showed he's not afraid to laugh at himself this week after a satirical headline poking fun at his co-parenting situation with Megan Fox began circulating online.

Rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly, 34, whose birth name is Colson Baker, recently took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a satirical article originally published by "The Onion."

The headline read, "Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly." To show he was in on the joke, MGK added three laughing emojis.

The post comes just weeks after Fox, 38, gave birth to their daughter, whose name has not yet been made public.

According to a source who spoke to People, the couple is committed to co-parenting but not reuniting romantically. "At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that's it," the source shared.

Sources close to Megan Fox report that the actress is in a positive emotional state following the birth of her daughter.

She is reportedly thrilled and deeply happy about the arrival of her baby girl. In addition to her newest addition, Fox is also a mother to three sons—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, DailyMail said.

MGK is also a father to a teenage daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

Announces Baby Daughter's Birth with Heartfelt Clip

A source told Us Weekly that the birth has brought a sense of joy to Megan, saying, "She's glowing. Friends haven't seen her this happy in years."

The arrival of their baby girl has also helped improve communication between her and MGK. "The relationship is still complicated," the source explained. "But the baby brought them closer together."

On March 27, Machine Gun Kelly officially announced the arrival of his daughter, sharing a touching black-and-white video on social media.

The clip, which showed the rapper tenderly holding his newborn's small hand.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," he wrote, adding that he composed music for the birth alongside Travis Barker and other collaborators.

While the name remains private, Kelly shared that she was "born into 432 HZ," a frequency believed to promote calmness and healing.

The joyful moment comes after a rocky period for the pair. They ended their five-year relationship in late 2023 after Fox reportedly discovered messages on MGK's phone that led to trust issues. Though they've had ups and downs, sources say both are now focused on their children.

Megan and MGK began dating in 2020 after meeting on the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" and got engaged in 2022. Though they briefly split in 2023, they later reconciled before ending things for good in November.

Despite the breakup, the two appear committed to peacefully co-parenting their new daughter.