Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has apparently addressed recent reports about his relationship with ex Megan Fox through a cryptic Instagram post on January 28, 2025.

The musician challenged media narratives by questioning the validity of unnamed sources, writing "how can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything" alongside two shirtless photos.

His post appears to be a direct response to a 'TMZ' article published the same day, which claimed the former couple is not on speaking terms.

This development comes after their December breakup, which occurred one month after they announced they were expecting a child together.

Brian Austin Green, Fox's ex-husband and father to three of her children (Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8), has previously spoken out about the situation.

In a December interview with TMZ, Green criticized MGK's handling of the relationship, saying "How old is he? He's in his 30s, isn't he? Like, f--k. Grow up. She's pregnant."

Despite his harsh words for MGK, Green expressed concern for Fox and the unborn child's wellbeing, stating he wants "the best for her... the best for the baby... the best for our kids."

Green, who has two other children (Kassius, 22, with Vanessa Marcil, and Zane, 2, with current wife Sharna Burgess), emphasized his desire for a positive outcome for all involved parties.

While MGK has now broken his silence through social media, Fox has yet to make any public statements about the breakup or the pregnancy.