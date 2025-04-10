Elijah Blue Allman, son of music icon Cher, is once again facing divorce—this time, from his wife, singer Marieangela King.

On April 8, actress Joey King initiated divorce proceedings by filing for the dissolution of her marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. According to court documents obtained by People, the couple, who wed in December 2013, officially separated on March 31, 2025.

As part of her divorce filing, Joey King is seeking $6,000 per month in temporary spousal support. In addition, she has requested to retain ownership of the couple's 2017 Toyota Prius.

If Allman chooses to keep the car, King is requesting an additional $2,000 one-time payment and $500 in monthly support to help her buy a new vehicle.

In addition to her requests for spousal support and property retention, Joey King has petitioned for her estranged husband, Allman, to cover her legal fees as part of the divorce proceedings.

In a statement to People, King shared, "We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I'll always cherish. I know we'll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart."

Elijah Allman's Wife Files for Divorce Amid Family Drama with Cher

This filing comes over a year after Allman had his own divorce petition dismissed. In January 2024, he asked to cancel the divorce he originally filed in 2021.

A judge granted the request in February. At that time, Allman and King said they were reconciling and living together again. They even pushed to pause legal actions for six months to work on their marriage.

But the situation became more complex when Cher filed a motion for emergency conservatorship over her son, citing concerns about his mental health and substance use, TheNews said.

That motion was later denied. In a legal response, Allman said Cher did not support his reunion with King and had refused to help pay for his legal team.

King also spoke out in court, saying they were living as husband and wife and that Elijah was still the "love of my life." She added, "He is also a recovering drug addict and alcoholic."

In earlier court documents, King claimed she had not seen Allman for months and accused Cher of interfering with his well-being and location. She also alleged that Cher once hired four men to remove Allman from their hotel room in 2022—claims Cher strongly denied in a statement.

Despite the ongoing family drama, a private agreement was reached in September 2024, ending the conservatorship fight. Elijah's legal team shared, "This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond."