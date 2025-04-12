Brad Falchuk is reportedly frustrated with Gwyneth Paltrow's continued public praise of her former partners, particularly when it comes to their romantic chemistry.

Sources say the Goop founder's candid comments about exes like 61-year-old Brad Pitt have left Falchuk feeling uncomfortable, and he's asked her to refrain from sharing such intimate details moving forward, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source explained, "He usually manages to stay calm even when she's dismissive or overly demanding; he just goes with the flow. However, one thing that really gets under his skin is her tendency to rave about her ex-boyfriends. It leaves him feeling like he's had his manhood removed."

Gwyneth Paltrow is well aware that her comments upset Brad Falchuk, yet she continues to speak openly about her past relationships. Falchuk has reportedly expressed that his patience is wearing thin and that he may not tolerate it much longer.

Her frequent reminiscing bout Brad Pitt and detailed accounts of former romances have left him feeling hurt and overlooked, despite his efforts to be a supportive partner. Still, she seems largely unaware of just how much her words are affecting him.

Just last week, Paltrow mentioned Brad Pitt during an interview with Vanity Fair, referring to her former boyfriend—whom she dated until 1997—as particularly captivating, even likening the experience to dating someone like Prince William.

Paltrow, now 52, also didn't shy away from discussing her on-screen chemistry with Timothée Chalamet, 29, revealing that their upcoming film features several intimate scenes. She opened up about a now-viral kiss with Chalamet and shared that she dismissed the film's intimacy coordinator to take a more natural approach during their steamy scenes.

After a six-year break from acting, Paltrow returned to the spotlight in a big way—especially when a sensual clip of her and Chalamet recently circulated online, sparking renewed buzz around her Hollywood comeback.

Paltrow went into notable detail about her experience filming with Dune star Timothée Chalamet, who is significantly younger than her, and revealed that their upcoming film, Marty Supreme, features numerous intimate scenes.

Paltrow told Vanity Fair, "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot, a lot. He's such a thinking man's sex symbol. He's just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner."