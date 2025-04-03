Apple Martin, daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, is speaking out about the challenges of growing up under public scrutiny.

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, the 20-year-old Vanderbilt University student shared her experiences with online criticism and her efforts to maintain a private life despite her famous parents.

Apple reflected on her unique upbringing, where she experienced both public attention and a relatively normal childhood.

According to Today, she recalled moments of being surrounded by cameras when traveling with her mother, contrasting with the everyday life of an ordinary kid.

She also noted how this constant attention has made her anxious about making mistakes. "I remember I read Discipline and Punish by Michel Foucault, which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I've grown up with that, which is really scary."

Apple admitted that she once made the mistake of reading online comments about herself after walking in a Chanel fashion show.

She quickly understood why people advise against it, as even a single negative remark can overshadow countless positive ones.

After facing online backlash, particularly following her appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, Apple has since learned to avoid reading social media reactions.

"I've stopped now and I avoid it like the plague because I know myself. If I see stuff that isn't true and that's really upsetting to me, I'm going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.'"

Unlike many celebrity children, Apple has chosen to keep her life relatively private, even making her Instagram account accessible only to close friends and family, BuzzFeed said.

Apple shared that she was initially discouraged from pursuing a public career, feeling that the world didn't need another celebrity child in the spotlight.

Instead, she has chosen to focus on her studies at Vanderbilt University, where she majors in law, history, and society while also being involved in a cabaret theater group.

As she grows older, Apple says she is learning to care less about outside opinions. "I'm getting a lot better at being like, 'F— it.' I'm not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."

While she is still undecided on her future career, she remains passionate about history and law, saying, "If I were to be a lawyer, I would just want to help people. That's probably the biggest thing."