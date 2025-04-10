Kylie Jenner is reportedly not too happy after Gwyneth Paltrow made comments about her intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

Jenner, who has been dating Chalamet for two years, is reportedly worried about the trajectory of his film career, especially when it comes to sex scenes.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 52-year-old actress opened up about the sex scenes she shot with the 28-year-old actor for their new film "Marty Supreme."

In the movie, Chalamet plays a ping pong whiz who seduces Paltrow's character, the wife of his rival. The actress also revealed that she and Chalamet had a number of intimate scenes throughout the film and added that one time, she wanted the intimacy coordinator on set to step back.

"There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I didn't even know existed," Paltrow told Vanity Fair. "I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on.'"

Kylie's Discomfort with Public Intimacy

But Jenner was reportedly offended by the frank interview. A source says that the reality star was "furious" after reading Paltrow's remarks and that she's had very heated discussions with Chalamet since. Jenner's jealousy may reportedly extend to his future roles.

An insider told The US Sun, "Timothée has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn't like it."

"She doesn't appreciate all the details and doesn't want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward."

Jenner and Chalamet are reportedly still figuring it all out, which could only add to the tension over the recent "Marty Supreme" saga. Chalamet, who fell head over heels in love with Jenner, is reportedly ready to pop the question and has even picked out an engagement ring, sources previously told the outlet. The couple is also searching for high-end homes in Europe to offset their busy work schedules.

Despite these positive signs, the new conflict over Chalamet's career is said to have caused significant strain in their relationship.

This has led to speculation, excitement, and anticipation about how the fuss over what movies Chalamet is doing will impact his career. The actor is reportedly willing to explore all aspects of his craft, with the insider saying this includes challenging roles that may require intimacy on screen.

"He wants to explore everything as an actor and artist," the source said. "It's the biggest moment of tension between them since they started dating."