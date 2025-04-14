Jeff Bezos was reminded that gravity on Earth is still very much a thing. The Amazon founder took a tumble while hurrying to greet his fiancé following her triumphant return from space.

Bezos was seen running over to greet the shuttle that his fiancé Lauren Sánchez was on after it had returned from space on April 14. In the clip, Bezos runs over to the shuttle, only to fall on his face.

Jeff bezos planting face in front baddies, lol



Well done @blueorigin pic.twitter.com/4ZvQyE1QWh — Tapiwa (@tapiwa_kyle) April 14, 2025

Jeff Bezos opened the hatch to the Blue Origin capsule with the mission's all-female crew that included Katy Perry and Gayle King. https://t.co/kAdGpGS8oq pic.twitter.com/K3JJEiI3EF — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2025

Now, Bezos is being mocked for his televised fail with many sharing their thoughts on the situation.

"What a noob," one person on X commented.

what a noob — BougnouleEnTaule (@taule_en) April 14, 2025

"He was imitating Joe Biden?????" another questioned.

He was imitating Joe Biden????? — Gus Number 23 (@GEGus23) April 14, 2025

"Face plant...lol," someone else chimed in.

Face plant...lol — Rhonda Ennis (@rennis1212) April 14, 2025

"I'm dying 🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," a different user shared.

Sánchez was part of the all-female voyage alongside Gayle King, Katy Perry, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn. While in space, it has been reported that Sánchez and the others were given a performance by Perry as the singer sang Louis Armstrong's song "What a Wonderful World."

Sánchez and company were sent into space at 9:30 a.m. ET as part of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. She and the others spent a total of 10 minutes in space before they returned to Earth.

Bezos offered the group some words of encouragement before they took off.

"I'm so excited for you. I don't want to get off. I want to go with you When you get back, I can't wait to hear how it's changed you. I love all of you. See you soon. Godspeed," Bezos said, according to Page Six.

Sánchez and Bezos have engaged since 2023.