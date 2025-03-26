Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to be one of the most headline news-tuned nuptials with an over-the-top wedding in Venice this June. However, a new report claims the couple is having a significant issue that may be too great for their considerable wealth to surmount.

As they plan their romantic wedding, DailyMail reveals that harsh local laws may endanger their hopes for a grand event on Venetian waters. The couple's preferred venue—Bezos's $500 million yacht, Koru—may not be permitted to anchor in the picturesque locations they had envisioned due to city laws designed to protect the historic beauty of Venice.

Sources indicate that while Koru is the largest masted yacht ever built, with room for 18 guests, it must anchor in less desirable areas of the lagoon. This situation could dampen the atmosphere of what is expected to be a star-studded affair.

A local observer commented, "All the money in the world cannot change those regulations. You wouldn't want to wake up in Venice without a view of the Grand Canal."

Alternative Venues

The couple has reportedly explored alternative venues, including some of Venice's most luxurious hotels, which have already been booked out during their chosen wedding dates.

Some of the venues best suited for the ceremony, like the Gritti Palace and the seven-star Aman hotel, have already been fully reserved, indicating that a hunting process might be necessary as the wedding day nears.

Despite these challenges, insiders reveal that Bezos and Sanchez are determined to create a memorable experience for their guests. With friends and family invited -- and big-name pals including President Trump and Oprah Winfrey -- it is imperative they find a venue that can keep pace with their plans.

Additionally, reports suggest that logistics are already being put in place to ensure a seamless experience for their guests. That even entails making provisions for water taxis to transport attendees over the canals, demonstrating the level of preparation that goes into hosting such a prestigious event.

While Bezos and Sanchez's wedding is indeed poised to be a defining social event of 2025, it remains to be seen how effectively they can navigate this unexpected hurdle.

As one source close to the couple told DailyMail, "Choosing Venice is more than a romantic gesture; it reflects their shared history with the city. They are committed to making this work despite the obstacles."