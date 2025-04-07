Jeff Bezos' noticeably distant body language with fiancée Lauren Sánchez during a recent public appearance has led to growing online chatter, just months before the pair are expected to wed.

The couple walked the red carpet at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 5, but some fans were more focused on the space between them than what they were wearing.

After Fashion Bomb Daily shared photos from the event, Instagram users began speculating about the couple's dynamic. One wrote, "Body language is off." Another asked, "Why is there a gap between them?!" A third commented, "Something is off." One person simply summed it up with, "That's a lot of space.. but I'm minding my 92% business."

Sánchez, 55, wore a sheer black lace dress by John Galliano — the same gown once worn by Sophia Loren. "She's an icon of strength and timeless beauty," Sánchez wrote in an Instagram caption. She paired the look with a glittering astronaut helmet clutch by Judith Leiber.

In recent months, Sánchez has been working with stylists Molly Dickson and Kelly Johnson. Since the switch, she's stepped out in standout looks, including a red Oscar de la Renta gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and a sharp Alexander McQueen suit at Donald Trump's January inauguration.

News: After a nearly two-year engagement, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have sent out formal invitations for a wedding this summer in Venice, per sources familiar.@PuckNews — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 22, 2025

Bezos proposed in May 2023 after four years together. Their wedding, expected to be held in Venice this summer, has already been dubbed "the wedding of the century." Guests are rumored to include Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Katy Perry.

Sánchez is also preparing for a spaceflight with Blue Origin. Meanwhile, relationship experts Orna and Matthew Walters told Glam, "Many couples are engaged for one and a half to two years before tying the knot."