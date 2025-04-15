Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly more devoted to each other now more than ever.

The couple has been together since 2023, but that has not made them immune from difficult times in their relationship. Now, a source has revealed how Jenner and Chalamet have managed an "intense" period in their relationship and what they are doing to mend that.

The power couple faced a difficult time in their relationship because of their incredibly busy 2024 schedules, a source revealed to People Magazine.

"With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship," the source revealed, adding how the couple managed that time in their relationship.

"But they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn't be more supportive of his career," the source shared.

Chalamet is also reportedly devoted to Jenner and makes time for her and her children, daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3.

"When they are in LA together, he spends time with her kids too," the insider revealed.

Despite their past difficulties, the source added that Jenner and Chalamet are "very serious" and that Jenner is the "happiest" she's ever been with the actor.

"Her family loves that she's dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She's the happiest," the source added.

The comments from the source come after it has been reported that Chalamet is planning to propose to Jenner.

According to The US Sun, Chalamet has picked out a Parisian designer for the ring that is reportedly valued at $300,000 and set with 150 diamonds.

Insiders revealed that the actor has plans to propose before the end of the year. However, there has been no official word from Chalamet on the matter.