Timothée Chalamet has reportedly been planning his proposal to Kylie Jenner for months, ensuring every aspect is meticulously arranged, according to reports.

According to The US Sun, he is now prepared to take their relationship to the next stage. Recently, the couple explored luxurious properties in Milan and Paris, fueling speculation about their future.

Chalamet consulted high-end jewelers in New York and Paris before selecting a Parisian designer. The stunning ring, valued at $300,000 and set with 150 diamonds, will take six weeks to complete, the Sun reported.

Insiders suggest Chalamet may propose before the end of the year. "I have never seen him so happy," a close friend shared. "He has been telling us for a while now how deeply in love he is."

The source revealed that the 'Dune' star carefully arranged meetings with multiple jewelers before deciding on "the one he loved most."

"The ring, made by the Parisian designer, is incredibly special and will take six weeks to complete," the insider added. "He's ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie."

Now that the ring is chosen, Chalamet is considering the perfect proposal setting.

The couple remains deeply connected, recently attending the BNP Paribas Open in California, where they shared affectionate moments.

Jenner, 26, has been a strong presence during Chalamet's awards season, supporting him at major events like the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Academy Awards.

Those close to Chalamet say he has never been happier. "I don't think I have seen Timothée that happy in his life," a friend stated the The Sun. "He is so, so, so happy. It is beautiful to see."

Their bond continues to grow, reinforcing their commitment to a future together.