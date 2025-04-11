Kylie Jenner turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes in a daring silver chainmail gown by Atelier Versace, but the reality star and beauty mogul later expressed doubts about whether her gown was too revealing for the event.

During the season six finale of "The Kardashians," which aired on Wednesday, Kylie confided in her mother, Kris Jenner, about her concerns regarding the plunging neckline and backless design of the vintage dress.

"Should I have looked like this at the Golden Globes with my tits out?" Kylie, who attended Golden Globes with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, asked her mother during a phone call.

In response, Kris reassured her daughter about wearing "your best dress" to events and jokingly reminded her to wear matching lingerie.

The dress, originally from Versace's Spring 1999 collection and reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley's iconic CFDA Awards look that year, was a standout on the red carpet. Kylie accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and styled her hair in loose curls. The gown faced a minor mishap during the evening when a seam popped open, creating a small tear on her left thigh.

Kylie attended the event to support her Timothée, who was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown." The couple skipped the red carpet together but were photographed enjoying the evening from their table alongside other A-list attendees like Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Kylie and Timothée's relationship began quietly in early 2023, shortly after Jenner ended her on-again, off-again romance with Travis Scott, the father of her two children. The pair were spotted interacting at Paris Fashion Week in January of that year. Kylie's car was spotted outside Timothée's Beverly Hills home in April.

The couple made their public debut in September 2023 during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. Subsequent appearances included New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open. That said, sources only confirmed their relationship in December 2023.