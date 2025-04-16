Brian Austin Green, best known for his role on "Beverly Hills," "90210," revealed on Monday that he recently had emergency surgery after suffering from a serious health scare.

The 51-year-old actor shared on Instagram that he experienced sudden stomach pain last week, which turned out to be a perforated appendix—something that could have become life-threatening if not treated in time. "Not quite burst, but just before," he explained in a video, calling the experience terrifying.

Green said he first visited a couple of local emergency rooms in the San Fernando Valley, but left because they were too crowded.

According to TMZ, he eventually went to Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, where he was seen right away and taken into surgery.

"I went to the emergency room for Providence Cedars Sinai and they were fantastic," he shared. "They got me in right away, got me right into surgery."

The actor, who noted that this was his first significant surgery, is currently recovering at home.

He expressed deep gratitude toward the hospital staff, commending their kindness, support, and professionalism throughout his stay.

And yet another suffers...'suddenly'😪💔

*Brian Austin Green-51-USA

*'Beverly Hills 90210' Star

*April 14, 2025: Brian announces he has undergone surgery for a Perforated Appendix. *

*"This is my first major surgery...recovering...🙏https://t.co/wSKRi2gjsK pic.twitter.com/4U98EiP58p — cheri maday (@resilient333) April 15, 2025

Brian Austin Green Reflects on Years of Health Struggles

This health scare follows years of medical challenges for Green. Between 2014 and 2017, he suffered from a mysterious illness with stroke-like symptoms, including vertigo and ulcerative colitis. During that time, he said he couldn't read, write, or even speak, and was bedridden for months.

Doctors struggled to diagnose the cause of his condition. Eventually, an alternative medicine specialist traced it to severe inflammation caused by gluten and dairy in his diet.

Brian Austin Green currently resides with his fiancée, "Dancing With the Stars" alum Sharna Burgess. The couple are parents to a two-year-old son named Zane, DailyMail said.

In addition to raising his son Zane, Green co-parents three sons—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox. Fox recently welcomed a daughter with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Though Brian has been in the spotlight for his past relationship and recent public feuds with Fox and MGK, he is now focused on healing. "I'm on the road to recovery," he said in his video. "It's not an easy process... but I'm getting there."

Green ended his message by sending gratitude to the hospital staff and fans for their support, saying, "You guys have been fantastic."