Megan Fox and her former fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have welcomed their first child together, with the actress giving birth on Thursday.

The news of their daughter's birth was announced by MGK on his Instagram account, where he shared a touching black-and-white video of the newborn grasping his finger. He did not provide any additional information about their daughter.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," he wrote in the caption.

Prior to the girl's birth, MGK and his friends Blink-182 and Travis Barker composed a song for the birth of their daughter, which featured a soothing frequency of 432 Hz.

The baby's arrival comes after Fox and MGK ended their two-year engagement in December 2024, just a month after Fox revealed her pregnancy through a photo posted on social media. Fox had captioned the images with the phrase "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," referencing her past experience with a miscarriage.

The breakup occurred after Fox discovered text messages from other women on Kelly's phone during a Thanksgiving trip, per Page Six. The incident reignited trust issues, as it was previously reported that Fox was struggling with MGK's flirtatious behavior. Despite Kelly denying any physical infidelity, the pair broke up.

Fox and MGK's relationship began in March 2020 when they met on the set of the indie film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Their romance quickly gained attention as they appeared together in MGK's music video for "Bloody Valentine" in May 2020. By July 2020, Fox referred to MGK as her "twin flame" on the Give Them Lala podcast. The couple got engaged on January 11, 2022, under a banyan tree significant to their relationship. However, their engagement was reportedly called off at some point.

This baby girl is Megan Fox's fourth child; she already has three sons—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. For Machine Gun Kelly, this is his second child, as he also has a 15-year-old daughter named Casie from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.