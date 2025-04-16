"Saturday Night Live" is holding its ground as the controversy surrounding a seemingly mean-spirited sketch mocking British actress Aimee Lou Wood's looks grew in the following days, with insiders saying no official apology was made or is coming.

Wood sparked controversy after confronting the NBC show on Instagram for mocking her with buck teeth during a sketch called "The White POTUS." In the skit, the political figures were reimagined as characters from "The White Lotus" in a Thai resort, with Jon Hamm playing Robert F. Kennedy Jr and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman performing as Wood's character Chelsea.

"Fluoride? What's that?" As she adjusted her oversized prosthetic teeth, a made-up version of Sherman said. British celebs, as well as fans, slammed the skit, with Wood calling it "mean and unfunny" shortly afterward.

Although Wood claimed she had an apology from the show, several insiders close to the production claimed otherwise to Daily Mail, saying that SNL had never issued an official apology and that it had no plans to do so.

"No one needed her approval," one insider said. "Far worse has been said about other celebrities, and everyone knows that this is what SNL does. It's comedy. It is meant to entertain."

The source emphasized that if Wood received any message of regret, it may have come from someone involved in the sketch personally — not from NBC or show leadership.

A second source said most of the cast and crew view the uproar as "ridiculous," and added that should Wood want to take part in the show and respond in a comedic manner, she would be welcomed. Instead, "they'd be happy to let her get her so-called revenge," according to the source.

A Deeper Struggle with Body Image and Public Scrutiny

Wood wrote in her Instagram posts after the episode aired that it made her feel targeted. "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," she explained. "Yes, take the p**s for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

She said her issue was not with comedy, saying, "The joke was about fluoride," she wrote. "I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth."

The 32-year-old has long been candid about her issues with body image, ADHD, and regular therapy, and told The Sunday Times she wishes that the public would not focus so much on her looks.

"It's still the thing that's defining me," she said. "Cool, and now I want to stop f***ing talking about it. Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers?"

This sketch won support from "White Lotus" co-star Walton Goggins, who referred to it as a "SMASHING" success on Instagram. The controversy, of course, was not mentioned; instead, he praised Hamm as RFK Jr.

This has led fans to believe that Goggins has a strained relationship with Wood. Apparently, the two have unfollowed each other on IG, and Goggins didn't tag Wood in recent cast photos he posted.