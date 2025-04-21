Pope Francis died from a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican has confirmed on Monday.

The 88-year-old pointiff passed away at 7:35 AM on April 21 at the age of 88. The pope died in his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City. The death certificate, signed by Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, director of the Vatican's health services, listed the immediate causes as "cerebral stroke, coma, and irreversible cardiovascular collapse." Specificially, the pope suffered from a stroke, which led to a coma and heart failure.

Dr. Arcangeli noted that Pope Francis has had a history of health problems, including acute respiratory failure from bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes. He further noted that the pope's death was verified through electrocardiographic thanatography, which confirmed loss of heart activity.

"I hereby declare that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above," Dr. Arcangeli wrote in the medical report.

Pope Francis' health had been a concern for several years. Earlier in 2025, he spent more than a month in the hospital due to double pneumonia and respiratory complications. Despite his frailty, he made a final public appearance on Easter Sunday, blessing crowds in St. Peter's Square. This was just one day before his passing.

The Vatican announced that the pope's body will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on April 23, where the faithful can pay their respects. The funeral is expected to take place between April 25 and 27, in line with the traditions for papal funerals. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the funeral Mass, and the pope will be buried in a simple tomb at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, honoring his personal wishes for a modest burial.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, led the Catholic Church for more than a decade.