Pope Francis died after suffering a stroke at age 88 on April 21, 2025, the day after speaking from his window to crowds in Vatican City. His death, the final chapter of a long and remarkable papacy, has triggered global sadness among countless Catholics. But it has also injected new interest in the predictions of the 16th-century astrologer and seer Nostradamus.

Several astrologists have cited a centuries-old prediction by Nostradamus, which some felt was a prophecy of the demise of Pope Francis. Nostradamus, writing his 1555 book "Les Propheties," mentioned a "very old Pontiff" whose death would "weaken" the Catholic Church.

Per The Mirror, the specific passage reads, "Through the death of a very old Pontiff / A Roman of good age will be elected / Of him it will be said that he weakens his seat / But long will he sit and in mordant activity."

The accuracy of this prophecy has intrigued many followers, who claim that Nostradamus predicted Pope Francis's demise and the subsequent challenges that the Church could face. Francis, who had previously struggled with health issues, including a battle with double pneumonia, passed away after suffering a stroke while recovering from his illness.

Nostradamus's Prediction of the Next Pope

Nostradamus didn't stop with the death of the pope. He also predicted the rise of the next pontiff. In his writings, he described a new pope who would emerge, saying, "A young man of dark skin with the help of the great king will deliver the purse to another of red color." Some interpret this as a reference to the next pope potentially being from a different region or background than his predecessors, though the prophecy is vague and open to interpretation.

The College of Cardinals will now begin the process of electing the next pope, which is expected to take place within 15 days. The process, which involves a secretive voting procedure, has historically taken days or even weeks.

A World in Flux: Nostradamus's Warnings for 2025

Nostradamus, who is known to be a prophet who predicts world events, captured public discourse with his cryptic quatrains for many centuries. His followers believe that several of his prophecies have already come to pass, including predictions about the rise of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, especially, has been in the spotlight as numerous Nostradamus prophecies for 2025 seem to line up with modern-day events. He has memorably said that Europe would be caught up in "cruel wars" in which the UK would be a party. He has also warned of an "ancient plague" that could be more deadly than the threats nations currently face.

However, even with such ominous predictions, followers of Nostradamus are also searching for an optimistic interpretation. Some interpret his prophecies as meaning that the current ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine will eventually conclude, but only when both sides run out of steam. But Nostradamus also spoke of natural disasters; he predicted the volcanic eruption and fatal flooding that would hit Brazil in the years to come.