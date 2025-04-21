The Oscar-winning film "Conclave" has become especially relevant following the death of Pope Francis on Monday at the age of 88.

The movie, which dramatizes the secretive process of selecting a new pope, mirrors the real-life events scheduled to unfold at the Vatican about 15 to 20 days after Francis' death, nine days of mourning, as well as the pope's funeral.

How to Watch 'Conclave' Right Now

Conclave was initially available for streaming on Peacock, but as of early April 2025, it was removed due to a licensing agreement. However, starting April 22, the film will be available to stream for Amazon Prime Video subscribers at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT on April 21), according to the platform's landing page.

If you prefer not to wait, you can rent or buy the movie on-demand from platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango At Home.

The film's streaming schedule is part of an 18-month split licensing deal between Universal and Amazon, which rotates rights between Peacock and Prime Video.

What is 'Conclave' About?

Directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris' 2016 novel, Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini. The story follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) as he participates in the conclave—the secret gathering of cardinals in Vatican City to elect a new pope after the previous pontiff's death.

Conclave is widely regarded as a mostly accurate depiction of the secretive process of choosing a new pope, especially in its attention to rituals, security measures, and the isolation of cardinals during the election. The film gets many details right, such as the use of electronic jammers to ensure secrecy, the burning of ballots to produce black or white smoke, and the cardinals' attire and accommodations. Experts and consultants, including real cardinals, were involved in the research, and the filmmakers were granted a private Vatican tour to capture the atmosphere and traditions authentically.

The Real Conclave: What Happens Next?

Pope Francis, who passed away at age 88 after a stroke and heart failure, was known for his focus on the poor and his efforts to reform the Church. With his death, the Vatican has begun preparations for a real conclave. The College of Cardinals—those under age 80—will gather in Rome, sequestered in the Sistine Chapel, to vote in secret until a new pope is chosen. A two-thirds majority is required for election.

Who Could Be the Next Pope?

Speculation is intense, with several cardinals emerging as leading candidates, per Reuters:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy, 70): Vatican Secretary of State, experienced diplomat, seen as a unifying figure between conservative and progressive factions.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines, 67): Head of Vatican evangelization, known for his pastoral approach and social justice focus, sometimes called the "Asian Francis." He would be the first Asian pope, but his chances may be affected by past controversies at Caritas Internationalis.

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline (France, 66): Archbishop of Marseille, recognized for his reformist views and strong alignment with Francis on immigration and interfaith dialogue.

While Pope Francis appointed about 80% of the cardinals eligible to vote, experts caution that this does not guarantee a successor with identical views.