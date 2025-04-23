Tish Cyrus reportedly suspected her ex-husband, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, of having an affair with British actress Elizabeth Hurley years before the couple made their relationship public on Instagram.

The revelation comes after Billy Ray and Hurley surprised fans with a romantic Easter Sunday post, confirming their relationship with a photo showing them together on a farm. According to sources close to the family, Tish's suspicions date back to 2022, when Billy Ray and Hurley worked together on the film Christmas in Paradise.

Insiders say that Tish noticed the growing closeness between the two on set and confronted Billy Ray about her concerns, but he denied any inappropriate relationship at the time.

"Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in. Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it," a source who spoke to The Daily Mail said.

"They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions," the source added.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus divorced in April 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple share three children—Miley, Braison, and Noah—and Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children Brandi and Trace from her previous marriage.

Following their split, Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, while Billy Ray briefly married singer Firerose before finalizing another divorce in August 2024.

The timeline of Billy Ray and Hurley's romantic involvement remains unclear, but reports indicate that their friendship continued after their film project, eventually turning into a relationship. Sources claim that Billy Ray reached out to Hurley for support during his divorce from Firerose, and she played a significant role in helping him through personal challenges, per The Sun.