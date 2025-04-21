Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have officially confirmed their romance, stunning fans with a joint announcement on social media.

The country singer and British actress posted a loving photograph on Instagram on Easter Sunday, showing Cyrus affectionately kissing Hurley on the cheek as they leaned against a wooden fence. In the photo, Cyrus wore green bunny ears and a denim shirt, while Hurley smiled in a plaid shirt, jeans, and a cowboy hat.

The image, captioned "Happy Easter," quickly drew attention from followers and celebrities alike, with Hurley's son Damian responding with celebratory emojis.

The couple's relationship had not been publicly known before this announcement. That said, Hurley had dropped subtle hints days before the official reveal. On April 9, she shared a video from a holiday in the Maldives, featuring herself in a bikini and using Cyrus's 1992 ballad "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" as the soundtrack. At the time, the song choice went largely unnoticed, but it now appears to have been a nod to their budding romance.

The couple first met in 2022 while filming the holiday movie "Christmas in Paradise," where they played lead roles alongside Kelsey Grammer. Hurley later expressed in interviews how much she enjoyed working with Cyrus, noting she had long admired him, especially since her son Damian was a fan of "Hannah Montana," the show where Cyrus starred.

The timeline of their romance remains unclear, but their friendship from the film set appears to have grown into something more over the past three years.

Both stars have had high-profile relationships in the past. Cyrus divorced Firerose last year after a brief marriage and was previously married to Tish Cyrus for nearly three decades, with whom he shares several children, including singer Miley Cyrus. Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar and has a son, Damian, with the late Steve Bing.