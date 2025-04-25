Comedian and TV host Bill Maher is pushing back after longtime friend Larry David appeared to compare his recent meeting with Donald Trump to dining with Adolf Hitler, sparking controversy across media and social platforms.

According to USA Today, Criticism emerged after Bill Maher referred to former President Donald Trump as "gracious and measured" during a private meeting on March 31, a remark he made on a recent episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher."

The statement sparked backlash, culminating in a sharply worded satirical essay written by David and published by The New York Times on April 21.

In the fictional essay, David wrote from the perspective of a man who meets Hitler and finds him surprisingly personable.

Though neither Maher nor Trump were mentioned by name, the tone and context closely mirrored Maher's public recounting of his Trump meeting.

Maher addressed the issue Thursday on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," calling David's comparison inappropriate and offensive.

"This wasn't my favorite moment in our friendship," Maher admitted. "The minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument."

He continued, "Nobody has been harder on and more pressing about Donald Trump than me. Just the fact that I met him in person didn't change that."

Larry David slamming Bill Maher for becoming a Trump collaborator was perfect—and we need more of it! We must commit to never forget those people, companies who collaborated with Trump and sold out our Republic. My new article: https://t.co/uMVEBWzqsh pic.twitter.com/fE6bmxHF0i — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 24, 2025

Maher Defends Trump Meeting, Rejects Shift in Politics

Maher took issue with the comparison to Hitler, especially considering the seriousness of the Holocaust.

He expressed that comparing others to Hitler is deeply inappropriate, especially given the scale of the Holocaust.

He emphasized that Hitler's place in history as a symbol of extreme evil should remain unquestioned.

The host of the "Club Random" podcast clarified that his recent meeting with Donald Trump did not signal any change in his political views or stance, PageSix said.

"I don't need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is," Maher said. "Reporting honestly is not a sin."

Maher confirmed he has not spoken to David since the article was published, though he left the door open for reconciliation.

He noted that he prefers not to make his situation with Larry David overly personal and hinted at the possibility of reconciling in the future.

He added that if he was able to speak with Trump, then speaking with David should also be possible. Reps for David, 77, have not yet responded to requests for comment.