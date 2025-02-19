Outspoken Donald Trump supporter Zachary Levi is not happy with at least one part of the administration's actions -- the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) making sweeping cuts to the federal workforce. The Shazam star recently appeared on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime and personally pleaded with Elon Musk to not fire workers who voted for Trump.

"DOGE is complicated," Levi said, via The Hill. "There are a lot of people that are very afraid right now, because there are truly good, working people that work for the government that are getting lost in the cracks. And we have got to do something about that."

"Please, Elon and all of your team and whatever needs to happen, please don't let everybody fall through the cracks, as we are doing what is necessary, which is to get in there and cut a cancer out," he continued. "There are good people, people that voted for Donald Trump, who are losing their job. We gotta make sure that we don't leave those folks behind."

Read more: Kid Rock Reveals the One Issue That Would Lead Him to Not Support Donald Trump

Meanwhile, according to an Associated Press report, the White House stated in a declaration that Musk is not technically part of the Department of Government Efficiency team that is making sweeping cuts, but is rather a senior adviser to Trump. The Trump administration is fighting a lawsuit from several Democratic states that want to block Musk and the DOGE team from accessing government systems, arguing that Musk has too much power for someone who isn't elected or Senate-confirmed.

Meanwhile, back in December, Levi denied he's been "canceled" for being a Trump supporter in Hollywood and being anti-vaccine.

"I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be. I already had multiple jobs that I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot, and none of those have been compromised," he said on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast. "None of my producers or any of the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, 'Hey listen this is a line too far, and we can't have you associated with the project anymore.' We're all still full steam ahead on those."

Read more: Kamala Harris Signs To Hollywood Agency CAA Weeks After Joe Biden

In October, he claimed in an Instagram video that there were a lot of closeted Trump supporters in Hollywood who were scared of the ramifications of endorsing him publicly.

"There are plenty, and by the way, they've sent me lots of messages, plenty of people in my industry, in Hollywood, who are terrified to publicly say they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way," Levi said. "That's why you don't see them. That's why they're not very prevalent or prominent. They know there's ramifications for this kind of s**t."

"But know that if what you're afraid of is somehow the backlash of an industry that's not going to exist very soon, then don't let that hold you back," he added.