Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to stand trial on May 5 in Manhattan federal court, facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

His legal team is taking a bold approach, arguing that his behavior was part of a swinger lifestyle—not criminal activity.

According to PageSix, during a pre-trial hearing on Friday, Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told the court that Diddy's actions, including having multiple partners and hiring escorts, were part of a lifestyle he believed was normal.

"There's a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common," Agnifilo said. He added that Combs did not think he was doing anything illegal.

Judge Arun Subramanian agreed to let the defense make this argument but added a limit: they can't name other public figures who may live similar lifestyles or have hired escorts.

The judge also approved the use of video evidence showing Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, a key witness in the case.

Sean "Diddy" Combs claims he’s innocent.

That it was all “just a swinger lifestyle” 🔥



The former music icon rejected a plea deal and will go to trial starting May 5th. Prosecutors accuse him of hosting private parties where women were drugged, beaten, and forced into sex acts.… pic.twitter.com/qM2Z89HSMf — Jose N. (@JoseN1426871) April 25, 2025

Diddy's Lawyers Claim Swinger Lifestyle, Not Criminal Acts

Federal prosecutors claim that Diddy, 55, ran a pattern of abusive behavior, coercing women into sex at wild parties known as "Freak-Offs."

He has been charged with five counts: two related to sex trafficking, two for transporting people for prostitution, and one for racketeering. If found guilty, he could face life in prison, TMZ said.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors revealed on Friday that he turned down a plea deal, though no details were made public. This confirms earlier rumors that such a deal was on the table.

Cassie Ventura is one of several people expected to testify. Prosecutors say she and other alleged victims will speak about disturbing events, including drug use, violence, and forced sex acts. The trial is expected to last up to ten weeks.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was arrested in September 2024 after police raided his homes in California and Florida, finding over 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15 rifles.

Despite the mounting evidence, Diddy's legal team insists the charges are based on a misunderstanding of a private lifestyle. "Many people think it's appropriate because it's common," Agnifilo said, referring to the swinger community.