Sean "Diddy" Combs has been granted access to early drafts of a memoir believed to be authored by singer Cassie Ventura, following a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

The ruling, which was part of Diddy's active federal case, orders that the previously submitted, unpublished copies be delivered to his attorneys by April 25. Per AllHipHop, the decision is a legal win, albeit a small one, for the disgraced music mogul, who has been hit with federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy's former fling, Cassie Ventura, is said to be a key witness for the government and is expected to take the stand at trial. The rapper has repeatedly denied any abuse of Ventura, who claims their relationship was consensual.

Anna Estevao, an attorney for Diddy, told the court that discrepancies between Ventura's manuscript and statements given to her could be key to attacking her credibility. Estevao said in a release that "The draft manuscript contradicts Ventura's current statements and is crucial to the defense."

Prosecutors Lose Attempt to Block Drafts

Ventura's lawyers and federal prosecutors had previously sought to keep the defense from reviewing the documents. Their opinion was that granting Diddy access to look at the drafts would be an invasion of privacy and irrelevant to the criminal proceedings.

But Judge Subramanian found that the defense can have access only to drafts already in the hands of the government. The remaining requests for additional material — including Ventura's diaries, emails, financial records, and notes — were denied.

The lawsuit itself has unfolded in the full view of the public, especially after surveillance camera footage was released showing Diddy punching Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. The release of the video earlier this year caused nationwide outrage and led Diddy to make a public statement.

"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," he said in a statement.

The other looming issue is whether or not that video will be allowed in as evidence. Judge Subramanian has yet to rule on whether it will be admissible, but his ruling could also exert considerable influence on the trial.

Diddy is due to go on trial in federal court on May 5.