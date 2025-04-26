Virginia Giuffre, the woman who bravely exposed Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring and its high-profile associates, has died by suicide at the age of 41.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager, was found dead at her farm in Western Australia on Friday night.

Her family, in an emotional statement, shared their grief and the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," the statement read. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

In the wake of her passing, Giuffre's brother, Danny Wilson, took to Facebook to pay tribute.

He shared a heartfelt photo of the siblings together, with Giuffre smiling at the camera and embracing her brother.

Wilson also changed his cover photo to a poignant image of Perth at sunset, likely symbolizing a tribute to his sister's life and legacy.

Giuffre, who rose to prominence after accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, which is an allegation that he has consistently denied, had become a fierce advocate for survivors of sex trafficking. However, her own struggles to come into terms with what happened proved overwhelming.

On the one hand, her family emphasized her unyielding courage in their tribute: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors."

On the other hand, her family also acknowledged the heavy toll her past had taken on her well-being.

"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight," they said, offering their condolences. "We know that she is with the angels."

Giuffre's public battle for justice began after she went public with allegations against Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and other powerful individuals connected to the trafficking ring.

She claimed that she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew when she was 17, a claim which has been denied by both him and Maxwell, who has since been convicted of sex trafficking. Giuffre also filed a federal lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021, which was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to her advocacy, Giuffre had been scheduled to appear in court just days before her death, facing charges related to a violation of a family violence restraining order.