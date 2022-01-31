The ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew is not resting on her laurels. Is she the strongest ally of the controversial royal today? Better than Queen Elizabeth in saving the prince?

Lady Victoria Hervey, a former "it girl" in London who dated the Duke of York for a brief period in 1999, recently came out swinging against Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the complainant of sexual assault who had previously dated her ex. Hervey lashed out at Roberts Giuffre on social media after a judge in the United States ruled that the troubled royal would have to confront the claimed victim's charges in court.

"And while I'm here I may as well let out some other thoughts," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "That Virginia Roberts is a complete whore. She was no innocent girl."

It can be recalled that Guiffre has been non-stop claiming that Jeffrey Epstein, with the aid of Ghislaine Maxwell, rented her to the prince for sex when she was just a teenager, with the help of his recently-convicted madam,

Virginia says she was raped three times by Prince Andrew in 2001, the first time at the age of 17.

ALSO READ: Pete Smith Cause of Death Tragic: 'Lord of the Rings' Actor Dies at 63

In any case, as the Duke's legal team argues, Roberts Giuffre is a predator motivated by avarice who assisted Epstein in recruiting minor females for his abusive purposes. As such,, the Duke has repeatedly disputed the allegations.

"At 15 she ended up in the hospital with alcohol poisoning," claimed Lady Victoria of Virginia. "She's just a ghetto opportunity whose [sic] seriously mixed up," she further accused.

Hervey clarified that "really genuinely wanted to feel bad for these girls" but that Maxwell's trial "gave us nothing."

"It's looking more and more of a sham," she wrote.

Probably having received some backlash for associating drinking with being a "whore," Harvey went back on IG to clarify. "And yes drinking yourself into hospital doesn't necessarily mean your [sic] a whore but it shows how mentally unstable you are," she wrote on her story.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled earlier this month that Prince Andrew would have to stand trial in September, despite his efforts to get the action dismissed.

Aside from the millions of dollars in legal bills, he'll certainly lose all of his public and court-based reputation as a result of this case.

Since his mother is unwilling to aid him financially, it's been alleged that he's already been forcedto sell his $23 million Swiss chalet.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's announcement earlier this month that her son's royal titles, military decorations, patronages, and charitable organizations will be removed, Prince Andrew is now forced to stand trial as a "private citizen."

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal Heartbreak: Australian Open 2022 Champion Laments Not Being Able to Have a Child With Wife