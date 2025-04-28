At the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas revealed the surprising reason why Yoda talks in a unique backward style.

Speaking during a special event to mark the 45th anniversary of "The Empire Strikes Back," Lucas said the unusual speech pattern was a way to grab the audience's attention.

"Because if you speak regular English, people won't listen that much," Lucas explained, according to Variety.

"But if he had an accent, or it's really hard to understand what he's saying, they focus on what he's saying."

George Lucas explained that Yoda, who first appeared in "The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980, was created to serve as the film's philosopher.

He noted that he wanted to find a way to make the character's lessons engaging, particularly for younger audiences like 12-year-olds, NYPost said.

Brought to life through the voice and puppetry of Frank Oz, Yoda quickly earned a place as one of the most beloved and wise figures in the "Star Wars" universe.

His backward speech, or "odd syntax" as Oz once called it, has since become iconic. Oz shared in past interviews that the speech style came naturally during early rehearsals and that Lucas approved of the idea immediately.

"I said to George: 'Can I do the whole thing like this?' And he said: 'Sure!' It just felt so right," Oz said in a 2021 interview.

George Lucas' Deal Sparked a $32 Billion Star Wars Empire

Yoda appeared in multiple "Star Wars" films, including the original trilogy and prequel trilogy, as well as "The Last Jed"i and various animated series.

Though Yoda died in "Return of the Jedi," fans have connected with a new character from the same mysterious species—Grogu, also known as "Baby Yoda," in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

Lucas also shared more behind-the-scenes facts during the event, including how he broke up the original "Star Wars" script into parts and insisted on keeping the rights to sequels and licensing.

According to DailyMail, that decision led to what is now a $32 billion toy empire and one of the most successful movie franchises in history.

While Lucas sold "Star Wars" to Disney in 2012 for $4 billion, he continues to shape the legacy of the series through stories and insights like this one. And thanks to his creative thinking, fans now understand why the wise Jedi Master speaks in such a memorable way.

"Focus on what he's saying," Lucas said—and fans certainly have.