Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua has been suspended for one game by the United Football League (UFL) after slapping a fan during a heated postgame altercation.

The league announced the suspension on Tuesday, following an incident that took place after the Panthers' 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday at The Dome at America's Center.

Video footage of the confrontation quickly spread across social media. The footage showed Nacua exchanging words with a fan who was leaning over a railing. The situation escalated when Nacua lunged toward the fan and slapped him in the face. Audio from the video captured the sound of the slap, and Panthers receiver Adonis Alexander was seen standing nearby but did not participate in the altercation.

It is unclear what sparked the incident. The league noted that it opened an investigation into the incident immediately after the video surfaced.

Michigan Panther’s Samson Nacua (Puka Nacua’s brother) smacks a Battlehawks fan at the end of the game on Saturday.



The @TheUFL cant let this go unpunished. Bush league move towards the best fans in the league and the only reason it’s still alive. pic.twitter.com/2yYG0eG1Us — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) April 27, 2025

The UFL's disciplinary action means Nacua will miss the Panthers' upcoming game against the D.C. Defenders on Sunday. In addition to the suspension, the 27-year-old receiver has agreed to participate in community service activities organized by the league later this year. The suspension is without pay, resulting in an estimated loss of $6,200 for Nacua, according to The Detroit News.

"The United Football League has suspended wide receiver Samson Nacua of the Michigan Panthers for one game without pay for an altercation with a spectator," the UFL said.

Nacua, who has recorded seven catches for 116 yards and one touchdown this season, is in his second year with the Panthers. He is the brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Michigan Panthers safety Kai Nacua. Before joining the UFL, Samson Nacua played college football at Utah and BYU and had brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.