Von Miller has been suspended without pay following accusations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend last year.

Miller — an NFL defensive end for the Buffalo Bills — was recently hit with a penalty for the alleged assault, rendering him suspended without pay for a total of four games. The National Football League announced the player's suspension Tuesday.

Although officials didn't specify the exact reasons for his departure from the game, the league cited the incident as a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

According to reports, the linebacker was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at their home just outside of Dallas, Texas, last November, while she was pregnant with his child. Per the 'Associated Press,' the NFL star was accused of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.

The charge is reportedly punishable by two to 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine, per the news outlet. "My life is all about football right now and my kids, and being the best teammate and best football player I can possibly be," the defensive end stated back in July, per 'AP.'

"I'm happy to be here with the Buffalo Bills. I'm happy to just be in this moment, living my life and do the things that we do normally," he said.

According to 'ESPN,' the NFL player turned himself in last November after his girlfriend Megan Denise — whom he shares two children with — claimed he choked her in the midst of a violent altercation which took place at home.

A police affidavit claims that on November 29, Miller placed hands on his girlfriend's neck twice, in addition to pulling her hair, and throwing her onto the couch. Officers wrote that she was later treated for minor injuries and bruising at the neck, per the 'AP.'

No charges were filed, and the 35-year-old was released shortly after he was placed behind bars after placing a $5,000 bond. Miller continues to deny the violent allegations, maintaining that he's being falsely accused, noting that the situation was "blown out of proportion."

The Bills are now left to improvise for a defensive end player following the veteran's temporary suspension. Miller will be able to rejoin his teammates ahead of their home game against Miami on Nov. 3.