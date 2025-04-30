Nearly 10 years after Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed in a Paris hotel room, one of the men accused in the heist now says he regrets his actions.

Yunice Abbas, 71, is on trial with nine other suspects for the 2016 robbery that shocked fans around the world. In court this week, Abbas said for the first time, "This time I do regret what I did... it opened my eyes."

According to ENews, the trial commenced on April 28 and is scheduled to continue until May 23.Kim Kardashian, now 44, is set to testify on May 13.

Abbas, who once bragged about the heist in a book titled "I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian," told the court that seeing nonstop media coverage of the robbery while in jail made him think more deeply about the pain it caused.

"We just grabbed the lady's handbag," he said, "but I have discovered there's trauma behind it."

Kardashian Speaks Out Years After Terrifying Paris Hotel Robbery

While attending Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian was staying at the Hôtel de Pourtalès when two men, disguised as police officers, entered her room during a robbery.

They tied her up with plastic cables, taped her mouth shut, and locked her in the bathroom. The thieves took over $10 million in jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

Authorities later identified and arrested the suspects using DNA evidence recovered from the zip ties found at the scene, NY Post said .

French media call the group the "grandpa robbers" because many of them were in their 60s and 70s at the time of the crime. One of the original suspects has since died, and another is too ill to stand trial.

Prosecutors pointed out that Abbas had previously shown no remorse, even saying in a 2022 interview, "Guilty? No, I don't care." At the time, he claimed he didn't feel bad because Kardashian lived a flashy lifestyle. But in court this week, he changed his tone, saying he wanted to apologize to her.

Kardashian has spoken before about the lasting fear and stress caused by the robbery. In a 2017 interview, she said, "For a good year, I almost lost myself... It shook me." She later shared that the traumatic experience helped her reflect on what truly matters in life.