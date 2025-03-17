Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering legal action to strip Kanye West of his joint custody rights over their four children following his decision to release a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North West, and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The track "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," was shared on X on March 15 but removed later after Kardashian's legal team intervened.

Kardashian and West must reportedly hold a private hearing with a judge if they have any conflicts regarding their children. It was said that West skipped an emergency hearing with their lawyers but agreed not to release the track featuring their eldest daughter. However, the rapper went back on his word and dropped the song a day later. The song also features Diddy's son, King Combs, and musician Jasmine Williams. Diddy, who is currently facing federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, has been publicly supported by West in recent months.

Kardashian's legal team is reportedly preparing to petition the court to modify the custody arrangement, focusing on removing West's joint legal custody rights. While physical custody is not a primary concern—as West rarely sees the children—Kardashian is determined to ensure she has sole authority over critical decisions regarding their upbringing. This includes matters such as education, healthcare, and public exposure.

In addition to issues concerning the track, West has previously alleged that the Kardashian family, along with Disney and Hulu, have conspired to restrict his parenting rights. He addeded that he wants to control what his kids wear and who their friends are.

"All these rights have been taken from me by the Kardashian mob, Hulu, and Disney, and the bigger agenda is to use the selectively bred black children to be platforms to influence black people," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

In 2022, West also accused Kardashian of "kidnapping" their children after he was not invited to the fourth birthday of their child Chicago's birthday party.