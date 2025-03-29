Ryan Reynolds is facing heavy criticism for allowing his young daughter, Inez, to deliver a sexually explicit line in the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The controversy erupted after Reynolds himself acknowledged the situation while recording a commentary track for the film alongside director Shawn Levy.

During the film, Inez, playing the role of Kidpool, reportedly says, "Hey, when I want your opinion, I'll take Wolverine's d–k out of your mouth."

However, a script version on Disney.com slightly alters the line to, "Hey! When we want your opinion, I'll take my d–k out of your mouth!"

Reynolds, 48, admitted in the commentary that his daughter initially resisted saying the line. "I am father of the year over here for allowing her to say such language, which, to her credit, she really didn't want to say," he remarked.

According to PageSix, he added that Inez, who was around seven at the time, later changed her mind when he considered casting another child for the role. Levy also revealed that Inez had to record "70 to 500 versions of that line."

Dear God! The original line Ryan Reynolds wanted his 7-year-old daughter to say in Deadpool is reported to be “When I want your opinion I’ll take my P*SSY out of your mouth”. She says this to her own father.



I am horrified. Is this not outright child abuse? This is one of the… pic.twitter.com/AwbGKvvay9 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) March 26, 2025

Fans Slam Ryan Reynolds Over Daughter's Controversial Movie Dialogue

Critics swiftly took to social media to voice their disapproval. "There's no reason she needed to deliver that line herself," one Reddit user wrote. "It's a character with a mask and no visible mouth, it could easily have been dubbed over."

Another user added, "If a comedy writer can't make an equally funny line that a child can comfortably say, maybe they shouldn't be a writer." A third person, who identified as a parent, stated, "She's the same age as my kid. I couldn't imagine anything that would make me put my child in that situation."

Reynolds appeared to acknowledge the potential backlash in his commentary, saying, "I'm gonna pay for that later." His wife, actress Blake Lively, has not publicly commented on the situation, Independent noted.

The controversy comes amid legal troubles for Reynolds and Lively, who are entangled in a lawsuit with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

The couple has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, while Baldoni has countersued for defamation in a $400 million lawsuit. Lively has stated in court documents that their children have been "traumatized" by the ongoing legal battle.

Meanwhile, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has drawn additional headlines after Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld announced he was cutting ties with Marvel.

Liefeld claimed he was intentionally sidelined at the film's New York premiere, where Disney executives allegedly ignored him and did not invite him to the after party.