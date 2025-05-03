Ryan Reynolds is quietly developing a new Deadpool movie that could bring together the fan-favorite antihero and several members of the X-Men, according to multiple industry reports.

The project, which is still in its early stages, would mark the first time Deadpool headlines a film alongside a team of mutants from the X-Men universe, rather than leading a solo adventure. Sources close to the production reveal that Reynolds is currently working on several story treatments for a team-up film, focusing on an ensemble cast that would feature three or four X-Men characters.

Interestingly, Deadpool is expected to take a supporting role in this new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds reportedly believes that putting Deadpool in the background could open up new creative opportunities for the X-Men characters.

"I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outside," he previously said. "His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can't be accepted. His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we're at the end of his journey."

This new project comes on the heels of the massive success of "Deadpool & Wolverine," which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The team-up film is not yet officially part of Marvel Studios' slate and remains separate from the X-Men reboot currently being written by Michael Lesslie. Reynolds is developing the concept independently before formally pitching it to Marvel's leadership, including studio president Kevin Feige. There is no script yet, and the project is described as being at the "treatment" stage, meaning Reynolds and his team are still outlining the basic story and characters.