Miley Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus, may be facing new family tension after fans noticed a sudden change on Instagram — Tish reportedly unfollowed her daughter, sparking online buzz and speculation.

Screenshots shared by social media users on Wednesday showed that Miley was no longer on Tish's list of followed accounts, leading fans to believe a rift may have formed between the two.

While neither Miley nor Tish has commented publicly, the timing of the unfollow raised eyebrows.

Just hours earlier, Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a sentimental throwback video of himself and Miley making music together.

In the caption, Billy wrote, "Can't wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies."

This post immediately drew attention from fans, many of whom believe the former country couple's personal drama may be affecting their children's relationships, TMZ said.

Adding more intrigue to the situation, Billy Ray's new girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Hurley, liked Miley's most recent Instagram post.

The gesture didn't go unnoticed by fans, especially with rumors swirling about tension between Tish and Miley. Some believe the unfollow may have been Tish's quiet reaction to Miley reconnecting with her father.

🚨| Tish Cyrus has unfollowed her daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram, shortly after Billy Ray Cyrus posted that he would be seeing Miley soon. pic.twitter.com/2uvsJ0hQS4 — Miley Cyrus Room (@MileyCyrusRoom) May 7, 2025

Tish Cyrus Sparks Speculation After Briefly Unfollowing Miley

This isn't the first time the Cyrus family has faced public drama. Tish only recently repaired her relationship with daughter Noah Cyrus after a long and painful feud.

According to DailyMail, their conflict was reportedly sparked by Tish marrying actor Dominic Purcell — a man who Noah had allegedly dated in the past.

Though reports on that relationship remain disputed, the fallout was so serious that Noah skipped her mother's wedding and refused to speak with her or Miley for months.

Despite the rocky past, Tish and Noah were seen dancing together in a recent TikTok video, suggesting they've found peace.

In contrast, this new situation with Miley suggests tensions may have shifted to another part of the family.

Interestingly, by Wednesday evening, updated screenshots showed that Tish was once again following Miley on Instagram. Whether the initial unfollow was intentional, a glitch, or a momentary lapse is unclear.

One thing is certain — fans are paying close attention. In a family filled with public personalities and past drama, even a simple unfollow can spark a storm of speculation.

As of now, neither Miley nor Tish has addressed the incident, leaving followers to wonder what's really going on behind the scenes.