Miley Cyrus is embracing her past and looking forward to the future.

The 32-year-old singer and actress reflected on the lessons she's learned throughout her life in a conversation with Pamela Anderson about "The Last Showgirl", in which Cyrus performs the track "Beautiful That Way".

"I've had so many different pivots and evolutions and—one might say—detours within my path," Cyrus shared. "But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are. Something that's more potent, something that's more real."

Cyrus emphasized her gratitude for her journey, adding, "I would not go back and change anything—except a couple of things I was wearing," she joked.

One "mistake" some fans may be curious about if Cyrus regrets is her whirlwind marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. The pair tied the knot in December 2018 after nearly a decade of an on-again, off-again relationship. However, their marriage lasted less than a year, with the couple announcing their split in August 2019. The breakup was highly publicized and often controversial, with both stars addressing it in interviews and through their work.

Recently, comments made by Cyrus's mother and sister during a podcast interview stirred speculation about lingering tension regarding Hemsworth. The two seemed to throw subtle shade at Hemsworth, suggesting that Australian men, like Hemsworth, might not always meet expectations. While Cyrus herself did not comment on the remarks, fans quickly linked the statements to her former husband.

One of Cyrus's most memorable career pivots was her "Bangerz" era. In 2013, she shed her Disney Channel image with the release of her fourth studio album, "Bangerz". The album's provocative style sparked widespread debate.

From the viral "Wrecking Ball" video to her headline-grabbing performance with Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards, the "Bangerz" era represented a turning point in Cyrus's career.

Cyrus was resolute in her stance about not going backward while chatting with Anderson.

"Every step—whether it felt like the right one or not—was necessary to get me here," she said in the video. "And I wouldn't trade any of it for the world."