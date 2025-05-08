Jessica Simpson is showing public support for Jeremy Renner's new memoir, "My Next Breath," just weeks after the two reignited romance rumors with a string of playful social media interactions.

The singer and fashion mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 6, to praise her longtime friend and his powerful story of recovery following a near-fatal snowplow accident.

"I'm so deeply proud of my dear friend and perspective motivator, @jeremyrenner, for releasing his memoir My Next Breath with the world," Simpson wrote in her Instagram Story, ENews said .

She continued, "If the vulnerability and truth within his audiobook doesn't make you cry or inspire you to live your life to the fullest, you are not human!"

A new heartfelt post from Jessica Simpson comes a little over a month after she and actor Jeremy Renner sparked buzz among fans with their playful and flirty exchanges on social media.

In March, Simpson left a fire emoji under a shirtless workout video Renner posted on Instagram.

Jeremy Renner Likes Jessica Simpson's Post, Fans Take Notice

The "Hawkeye" actor responded by liking her comment, further fueling speculation about a possible rekindled connection.

Their recent interactions come more than a decade after the pair were first rumored to be dating in 2010 after being spotted together at a party for "The Hurt Locker."

At the time, Renner dismissed the rumors, saying they had only spoken briefly. Still, the history between them has fans watching their social media closely.

According to DailyMail, adding to the chatter, Renner returned the favor in March by showing his support for Simpson's new EP, "Nashville Canyon Part 1," congratulating her in the comments with a fire emoji and clapping hands.

Simpson, who recently separated from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, has been open about moving forward and embracing new beginnings, especially in her music.

"I sing because I'm happy, I sing because I'm free," she captioned her announcement post about the EP. "It's about surrendering, letting my voice be my main guide, and trusting the journey ahead."

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are raising three children together: 13-year-old Maxwell, 12-year-old Ace, and 6-year-old Birdie.

Their split, announced in January, came after what she called a "painful situation" in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Renner, who has a 12-year-old daughter with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, has had a low-key dating life in recent years.