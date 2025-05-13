Nicola Peltz is once again at the center of Beckham family feud rumors after her Mother's Day post noticeably left out mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The 30-year-old actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, shared heartfelt messages online — but only for her own family.

On Sunday, May 12, Peltz took to Instagram to honor her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, calling her "my queen" and praising her for always putting others first, PageSix said.

"I love you more than words can express," Nicola wrote. She also shared a touching tribute to her late grandmother, marking her first Mother's Day without her. "I miss you more than you can imagine," she added.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of any mention of Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn's mom, which reignited long-standing rumors of a rift between Peltz and the famous family.

Sources say there's been ongoing tension between actress Nicola Peltz and the Beckham family since she married Brooklyn Beckham.

Earlier this month, an insider told TMZ that David Beckham had allegedly "screamed" at Brooklyn during a phone call, and that Nicola often "talks back" when defending her husband.

Nicola Peltz Makes No Mention Of Victoria Beckham In Mother's Day Message Amid Feud! https://t.co/KzH5g42OXa 🔗 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) May 12, 2025

Victoria Beckham Hopes to Mend Family Rift After Brooklyn Snub

The situation appeared to escalate when the couple skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in London.

According to Us Weekly, the Beckhams were "embarrassed" and "upset" by the missed event, and reportedly asked Brooklyn to attend, but he declined.

"They are all taking space right now," a source revealed. "Victoria wants all of her kids to get along and wants everyone to move on."

In a move to help smooth things over, David Beckham included Brooklyn in his Mother's Day tribute to Victoria.

According to NY Post, the post featured a throwback photo of Victoria with their children, including Brooklyn, and was captioned, "Happy Mother's Day to the best mommy."

Despite the gesture, there has been no public interaction between Nicola and the Beckham family since Christmas. While insiders say Brooklyn and Nicola have tried to discuss the issues privately, Victoria and David reportedly prefer to keep things within the family.

Neither Peltz nor the Beckhams have commented directly on the latest drama.