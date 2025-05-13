Sean "Diddy" Combs sparked widespread criticism Monday after he was seen reading from a Bible in court, a move that many online have dismissed as a calculated effort to sway public and juror opinion.

Combs, who is currently on trial and facing serious charges, was photographed with a Bible at his side during proceedings, seated next to his attorneys.

The music mogul, known for publicly expressing his religious beliefs over the years, appeared solemn as he read from the book before placing it aside.

While some may view the act as a genuine show of faith, critics on social media were quick to question Combs' intentions.

"Nobody's falling for that after the massive amounts of baby oil," one user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another wrote, "People who do this in public for show, are definitely not real Christians." A third user commented, "Transparent ploy... Pathetic."

Diddy's Behavior in Court

Combs has remained mostly silent throughout the trial, letting his legal team speak on his behalf.

However, his actions — including his recent appearance and behavior in court — have attracted just as much attention as the case itself.

During his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Combs has had to forgo his usual grooming and designer attire.

Without access to hair dye, his gray hair has become a prominent feature in courtroom sketches, lending him a more subdued and aged appearance.

"He's not going to be in court wearing his normal bling," attorney Neama Rahmani told NewsNation. "You want to appeal to those jurors. You're not going to come in wearing a Versace or Tom Ford suit."

Combs has instead opted for conservative clothing during his appearances, leading some to suggest that his physical transformation and subdued fashion choices are also designed to influence the jury.

"Commonly done in these cases. Let themselves look older, get pity from the jury. Not gonna work here," one user wrote on X. Another added, "First he grows a beard and quits dying his hair so he comes looking like an old man and now he's pulled out The Lord's Word... Surely, the jury won't fall for these charades."

As the trial continues, it remains unclear whether Combs' courtroom demeanor will have any bearing on the verdict.

However, if the tone on social media is any indication, many members of the public remain unconvinced by the spectacle.

Combs has not publicly responded to the criticism.