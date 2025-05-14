Former First Lady Michelle Obama is opening up about enjoying time alone and finding a new rhythm in life outside the White House, as speculation about the state of her marriage to former President Barack Obama continues to circulate.

Appearing on the latest episode of Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, Obama, 61, spoke candidly about the personal shifts she has experienced since stepping out of the national spotlight, including her growing desire for independence.

"I want to try to do normal things... I want to feel like I'm by myself," Obama said. "I'm driving a little bit more by myself... in the car by myself."

The comments come amid renewed rumors that the Obamas, who have been married since 1992, may be facing challenges in their relationship.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the couple is currently in therapy and working to navigate a period of transition.

"They love each other deeply, but marriage is work," the insider said. "They're committed to doing that work – even now."

During the podcast, Obama reflected on the high-pressure years she spent in the White House and the impact they had on her sense of self.

"As First Lady... the eight years, even beyond, the stakes were so high. And Barack and I, our team, we felt like we didn't have room to get anything wrong," she said. "And in [this podcast], I can be loose. I can stutter. I can misspeak sometimes, even though I'm sure that will make the news."

"I just feel like there's room to breathe," she added. "Maybe some of that is my age. Maybe some of that is that now that I'm in my 60s, what more do I have to prove? How much more do I have to do? And let's just live. Let's just talk."

Obama's Marriage Therapy?

Earlier this month, Obama revealed on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast that she had returned to therapy as part of her ongoing efforts to process her post-White House life and newfound freedom.

"At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I'm transitioning, you know?" she said. "I'm 61 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."

With daughters Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26, now living independently, the former First Lady said she no longer has the same obligations she once did — opening the door to self-discovery.

"I now don't have the excuse of, 'Well my kids need this,' or 'my husband needs that' or 'the country needs that,'" she said. "So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help."

Though no formal announcements have been made regarding the state of their marriage, multiple reports suggest the Obamas are exploring ways to divide their $70 million in assets, should they choose to part ways.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, Barack, 63, is also participating in therapy, and the couple is working together to strengthen their bond.

"Barack's always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle's always been about presence," the source said. "That dynamic hasn't changed, even all these years later."