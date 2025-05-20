Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood's most respected actors, had a heated moment with a photographer Monday evening at the Cannes Film Festival.

The incident took place on the red carpet before the premiere of his latest movie, "Highest 2 Lowest."

The 70-year-old star was seen exchanging strong words with a photographer after walking the red carpet with co-stars A$AP Rocky and director Spike Lee.

According to PageSix, a video from the scene shows Washington pointing his finger at the man's face and firmly saying, "Stop it, stop it, stop it."

Moments earlier, the photographer had reached out and grabbed Washington's arm, seemingly in an attempt to lighten the mood with a laugh.

However, the gesture didn't sit well with the Oscar-winning actor. He quickly pulled his arm away and walked off after the warning.

The situation appeared to escalate only briefly before Washington left the interaction. The photographer, still smiling, did not respond publicly to the incident.

Representatives for Washington have not commented on the matter.

Denzel Washington Honored with Palme d'Or After Red Carpet Clash

Prior to the encounter, Washington had been speaking with A$AP Rocky while cameras flashed along the red carpet.

As Spike Lee approached to greet the rapper, Washington shifted his attention to the photographer. That's when the confrontation began.

Despite the tension, Washington remained composed for the rest of the evening. Inside the theater, the audience gave him, Spike Lee, and A$AP Rocky a standing ovation following the film's screening.

"Highest 2 Lowest" is the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington, and their first in nearly 20 years.

In a surprise moment during the event, Washington was honored with an honorary Palme d'Or, one of the most prestigious awards in cinema.

The award has been given to only 21 other individuals, including Robert De Niro earlier this week, ENews said.

"This is a total surprise for me, so I'm emotional," Washington told the crowd. "It's a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes."

He ended his speech by saying, "We're just blessed beyond measure. I'm blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all."