A determined woman who followed Denzel Washington through a bustling area was invited by the film star to visit his set, after expressing her frustration about the difficulties of finding acting jobs.

As Washington made his way toward a building, she called out, "Do you have anything for actors out here that's struggling trying to get work? Anything?" Rather than brushing her off, Washington surprised her by holding the door open and saying, "Come inside then." The moment was overwhelming for the aspiring actress, who was overcome with emotion as she stepped inside. Fighting back tears, she shared that she was from Trinidad. Washington, noticing her reaction, reassured her with a simple question: "Why you crying girl? I'm regular people just like you."

Meanwhile, Washington's latest stage production, 'Othello,' in which he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, has taken Broadway by storm. The play has generated an impressive $2.6 million in just seven performances, shattering previous box office records at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The production has outpaced revenue figures for plays running over nine performances and even surpassed earnings from Broadway musicals by over $1 million. A key factor in the financial success of 'Othello' has been its staggering average ticket price of $361.90, the highest on Broadway. In comparison, the next most expensive ticket last week belonged to 'The Outsiders,' which averaged $155 per seat.

The overwhelming audience demand secured Othello the title of the highest-grossing Broadway production of the week, dethroning 'Wicked,' which had been dominating the box office for months, largely fueled by anticipation for its upcoming film adaptation.

Directed by Kenny Leon and produced by Brian Moreland, 'Othello' is slated to officially open on March 23. As the Broadway season gains momentum, other productions are also preparing to make their mark. Among them is 'Purpose,' a political family drama written by Tony Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Phylicia Rashad. Starring LaTanya Richardson Jackson, the show has already played to full-capacity audiences at the Hayes Theater and earned $300,892 in its first week. The official opening is set for March 17.